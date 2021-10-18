Clear icon
Zombies are going to take over downtown San Antonio this October

Annual San Antonio Zombie Walk returns Oct. 30

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Zombie stock photo from Pexels (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready because the dead are going to rise up and take to the streets of San Antonio this October.

Okay, not really, but there will be a zombie walk where 5,000 people are expected to dress up and haunt downtown for a few hours.

The 2021 San Antonio Zombie Walk is an annual event and this year it’s 1980s-themed.

The walk will take place on Oct. 30, but the exact schedule has yet to be released.

“Tradition has us walk when dusk hits,” said Zombie Walk officials.

Tickets for San Antonio Zombie Walk are $10 each and are limited this year to help create a safer environment for all the zombies, officials said.

Zombies should expect to meet at Hemisfair in the afternoon where there will be live music, vendors, artists, food, and drinks to enjoy before the walk.

In years past, the zombies have walked to the Alamo before returning to Hemisfair for an afterparty.

