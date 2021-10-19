Police investigating cause of crash in Helotes that injured 3

Police in Helotes are investigating what caused a driver to lose control and roll his car early Tuesday.

Three people suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on Shaenfield Road near Canter Horse.

The car sheared off part of a utility pole, also knocking out electricity to hundreds of homes.

Officers said they found all three people outside the crushed car when they arrived at the scene.

They believe at least one, possibly all three were ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries.

Police say it appeared that the car, for some reason, hit the concrete median then rolled over onto the opposite sidewalk where it hit the utility pole and landed in a field.

A utility pole was sheared in half. That triggered a widespread power outage. (KSAT 12 News)

Although the damage to the pole remained, police say CPS Energy was able to restore electricity to the homes within two hours’ time.

They had to shut down part of the road during the investigation, but they reopened the area by 5:30 a.m.