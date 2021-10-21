Splashtown closing after 37 years? City Council approves zoning change for Cavender car dealership

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Splashtown water park could be closed for good if a deal goes through with Cavender Auto.

San Antonio City Council approved a zoning change Tuesday that would allow for a car dealership to be built on the property.

Bobby Cavender told council members that the Cavender family is looking to buy the property because the owner of Splashtown “has decided to retire.”

Cavender said his auto dealer family wants to build a Ford dealership on the property. He said the deal would mean new jobs as they would probably be tripling their current staff and said many of those jobs would go to graduates of St. Philips and other technical schools in San Antonio.

Splashtown opened in San Antonio in 1985 as Waterpark USA. It was purchased from its second owner in 1991 by Chrismari Inc., and in 2006 President/General Manager Keith D. Kinney bought out the other shareholders’ interests in the property and became the sole owner, according to online sources.

Splashtown closed for the season on September 12.

KSAT has reached out to Splashtown management for comment.

