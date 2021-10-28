Man shot in the face during argument at South Side motel room, police say

A man who was shot in the jaw was taken to a Texas MedClinic at Roosevelt and Southeast Military Drive and was in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO – An apparent argument evolved into a shooting at a South Side motel room on Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Investigators said a man in his 50s was shot in the jaw after 9 a.m. at the motel in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near East Mitchell Street.

He was then driven to a Texas MedClinic at Roosevelt and Southeast Military Drive and was in stable condition at last check, police said. An ambulance later arrived at the clinic.

Police said the shooting victim’s girlfriend has not been cooperative and provided limited details about the incident.

The shooter, believed to be in his 30s, fled the motel. Police said it is believed that both men knew each other.

Investigators said they are waiting on a search warrant to look in the hotel room. So far a weapon has not been recovered.

