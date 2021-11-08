What the infrastructure bill means for Texas

(Jose Luis Magana,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Capitol is seen on a sunrise in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

After months of debate, Congress finally passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday, marking a big legislative victory for President Joe Biden.

Reeling from a few notable losses in elections across the country last Tuesday, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives came together to approve the $1.75 trillion bill. The Senate had already approved the bill back in August.

Biden praised the bill’s passage, calling it a “blue collar blueprint to rebuilding America.”

The bill provides critical funding for the country, with $110 billion going toward repairing highways and bridges, $39 billion going toward public transit, $65 billion for broadband access and $65 billion to modernize the electric grid among other significant investments. The bill is paid for with unspent emergency relief funds and unemployment insurance aid, according to the Associated Press.

Ad

Texas Democrats were also excited about the bill’s passage.

“This historic infrastructure investment is a win for my district, a win for Texas, and a win for all Americans,” said Congressman Henry Cuellar, who represents Texas congressional district 28. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest critical funding for our crumbling roads, bridges, and other physical infrastructure.”

Here’s how that infrastructure money will be allocated in Texas:

$26.9 billion for highway programs

$537 million for bridge replacements

$53 million to protect against wildfires

$42 million to fight cyberattacks

At least $100 million to expand broadband coverage

$3.3 billion to improve public transportation options

$1.2 billion to develop infrastructure for airports

$3.5 billion for weatherization measures

$2.9 billion to improve drinking water access

The bill was also strongly supported by mayors of major Texas cities, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Nirenberg said that the money could help San Antonio address a number of challenges, including housing, childhood poverty and workforce development. The funding will come in handy as the community has identified roughly $6 billion in infrastructure needs, like road and drainage improvements.

Ad

Read more:

Texas mayors urge Congress to pass infrastructure, spending bills

Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’