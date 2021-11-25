66º

Man arrested after secretly videotaping guests at Hill Country vacation rental home, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office says

Kendall County investigators are asking people who stayed at the Comfort home to contact them

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Comfort, TEXAS – A man accused of secretly taping guests at his Kendall County vacation rental home has been arrested for the crime, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

A Jay Allee is charged with four counts of Invasive Visual Recording, a felony offense in the state of Texas. He was arrested on Nov. 20, and investigators say more charges are expected.

According to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Allee operates a vacation rental cabin under the name of “Cielito Lindo” in Comfort.

In July, a guest found a hidden camera in the master bedroom of the cabin and called the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined that Allee had been secretly videotaping guests at the cabin for more than a year, KCSO said. They’ve identified four of the victims, but are still working to identify more.

Investigators are urging anyone who stayed at the cabin between May 2020 and July 2021 to contact KCSO Lt. Butch Matjeka at 830-331-8836.

Allee has been released from the Kendall County Jail after posting his $600,000 bail, according to KCSO.

