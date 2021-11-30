Firefighters battle fire at 3-story apartment building on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 5:40 a.m. at the Sugar Hill Apartments in the 8300 block of Greatview Drive, not far from Callaghan Road and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of the three-story apartment building. They are currently battling the blaze from the outside.

A battalion chief went around and tried to round up the residents, helping to evacuate everyone. The cause of the fire is not currently known. It is also unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 30 units answered the call.

