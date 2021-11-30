50º

Firefighters battle fire at 3-story apartment building on Northwest Side

Fire was called in around 5:40 a.m. at Sugar Hill Apartments in 8300 block of Greatview Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 5:40 a.m. at the Sugar Hill Apartments in the 8300 block of Greatview Drive, not far from Callaghan Road and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of the three-story apartment building. They are currently battling the blaze from the outside.

A battalion chief went around and tried to round up the residents, helping to evacuate everyone. The cause of the fire is not currently known. It is also unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 30 units answered the call.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

