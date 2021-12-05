Man arrested in connection with shooting at Eagle Pass casino, deputies say

A man was arrested after deputies said he was allegedly involved in a shooting outside of the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass overnight.

The Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that deputies were called just after midnight Sunday for a vehicle that was possibly involved in the shooting.

The vehicle was believed to be heading toward Carrizo Springs, and deputies began their search.

Just a short time later, around 12:50 a.m., deputies found the vehicle on FM 2644 (El Indio Road) and arrested a man believed to be involved in the shooting.

No injuries were reported and further details on the shooting are limited at this time.

The casino also took to social media Sunday, saying due to a “security incident” outside, it had to undergo a “temporary interruption of business.”

About an hour after the incident, the casino was able to reopen as normal. You can read their full statement below:

“Early Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, a security incident occurred outside the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel located in Eagle Pass, Texas. This incident resulted in a temporary interruption of business while being investigated. Approximately one hour after the security incident occurred, the facility was re-opened and normal business resumed. It was confirmed that the security incident occurred outside of the facility and no injuries or property damage have been reported. Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel are fully open and operating normally.”

Charges are still pending and the investigation continues. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Shortly after midnight on December 5th, 2021 DCSO Communications received a call of a vehicle possibly involved in a... Posted by Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Marion Boyd on Sunday, December 5, 2021

