City of Kirby employee arrested after stolen checks, fraudulent money were found in his car, police say

KIRBY, Texas – A city of Kirby employee is in custody after Kirby police officers found fraudulent money and large amounts of checks in his car Monday morning.

Police said they made contact with Roland Luther Taylor, a temporary city employee from PrimaCore Solutions, around 1:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Charles Conrad.

Officers said Taylor consented for them to search his car, where large amounts of checks and fraudulent $100 bills were discovered.

The checks were determined to have been stolen from the city of Kirby, police said.

Taylor was arrested and charged with fraudulent use or possession of identification information amounting to more than 50 items, a 1st-degree felony. He is also being charged with forgery, a 3rd-degree felony, records show.

