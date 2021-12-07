52º

Teen charged with murder in shooting death of second teen who was dragged from car, left in roadway

Antonio Arturo Rodriguez, 17, is charged with the murder of Anthony Vick Rodriguez, 16

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Antonio Arturo Rodriguez, 17, is charged with the murder of Anthony Vick Rodriguez, 16. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A teen accused of shooting another teen while they were both passengers in a car was arrested on Monday and charged with murder, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Antonio Arturo Rodriguez, 17, is accused of killing Anthony Vick Rodriguez, 16, on Oct. 17 in the 2600 block of Tillie Drive. It’s unclear if the two were related.

The affidavit states that both teens were riding in a car with three other people when Antonio, who was sitting in the front seat, turned around and shot Anthony, who was sitting behind him in the back seat, multiple times.

The driver told police that he stopped the car and Antonio dragged Anthony from the vehicle and laid him in the roadway. Antonio then ran away from the scene, according to the affidavit.

The driver left the scene and called the police.

Investigators found several spent shell casings from inside the car.

Antonio Rodriguez is charged as an adult with felony, first-degree murder. His bond was set at $200,000.

