SAPD: Man in custody after he smashes TV, breaks windows on patio of North Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – A man who seemingly wouldn’t take no for an answer may now have to answer to a judge after he allegedly went on a rampage at a North Side San Antonio bar.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. Thursday to McFinnigan’s Pub in the 7200 block of Blanco Road near Lockhill Selma Road after the man became destructive when he was refused service after hours.

According to Castle Hills police, someone flagged down officers who were passing by and asked for help. The officers responded, despite the pub being in San Antonio police jurisdiction.

Officers say they found a man who had taken off his clothing still at the scene. The bar owner said staff members refused to serve the man after hours and he climbed a wrought iron fence onto the patio area and went on a rampage, smashing a television and breaking windows. The inside of the bar was not damaged.

The owner said he believes the man, who doesn’t speak English, may have been triggered by a language barrier.

SAPD said they believe the man also may have been on drugs. He was taken into custody on an emergency evaluation and may face charges.

The bar owner said following the incident, he’s been left with major repairs to make. No injuries were reported.