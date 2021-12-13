Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Kendall County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old Kendall County man. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for William Lee Parker, who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

BOERNE, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old Kendall County man.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for William Lee Parker, who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Sharon Drive in Boerne in a brown 2001 Buick LeSabre with Texas license plate FYC5065.

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Parker is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is bald with gray thin hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/grey thin long sleeve shirt, gray shorts, tan slip-on shoes, and a large circular scar on his nose area.

If you have seen Parker, contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 830-249-9721.

