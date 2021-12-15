Hobby Lobby raising minimum wage to $18.50 in January

Hobby Lobby -- "Honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with Biblical principles," reads the mission statement of this privately held chain of more than 450 arts and crafts stores. "We believe that it is by God's grace and provision that Hobby Lobby has endured."

SAN ANTONIO – Hobby Lobby announced Tuesday that all full-time employees who earn an hourly wage will make a minimum of $18.50-an-hour starting in January.

The retail chain last raised its minimum hourly wage to $17 in Sept. 2020 for full-time hourly employees.

The federally established minimum wage is currently $7.25, but many states have legislated minimum wages higher than the federal minimum. Texas has followed the federal minimum wage since 2009.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”

There are currently 923 retail Hobby Lobby stores including seven in the San Antonio area.

“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” said Green.

The increase will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

