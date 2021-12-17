Driver hospitalized after rolling over vehicle multiple times on Northwest Side, police say

A woman was hospitalized overnight after police say she rolled her vehicle over multiple times on UTSA Boulevard and struck a pole.

The accident happened at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 6500 block of UTSA Boulevard, between Valero Way and Babcock Road.

Police said the woman was traveling westbound on the road and somehow rolled her vehicle over multiple times.

She struck a utility pole and was pinned inside the vehicle. Firefighters extracted her and she was taken to University Hospital in an unknown condition.

SAPD is investigating the crash.

