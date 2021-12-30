Meals on Wheels San Antonio looking for volunteers to deliver kits to seniors in preparation for severe weather

SAN ANTONIO – With the new year right around the corner, many are thinking about positive ways to start out including giving back and volunteering.

Meals on Wheels San Antonio is one organization that is looking for volunteers as they get ready to hold one of its biggest delivery events in January to help seniors.

Next month, they need volunteers to help deliver kits to seniors in preparation for severe weather.

“The volunteers on our winter storm event, it actually will be very similar to our regular meal pickup. You won’t have to get out of your car until you are going to deliver the meal to somebody’s door,” said Ariana Barbour, director of marketing and communications for Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

The nonprofit will deliver 4,500 winter storm kits to seniors, that include nonperishable food items.

“We will be also distributing water and whatever other necessities we can to get people through the season. So even hand warmers, blankets,” Barbour said.

For about a year and a half, Alex Solis has been volunteering at Meals on Wheels San Antonio delivering to about 30 seniors.

“It’s just fulfilling, you know, because I always think about my parents, right? And so, I always want somebody to be able to help them when they need that. And so I like doing the same thing,” Solis said.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.