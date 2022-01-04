Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to announce Interim Precinct 3 County Commissioner on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will name the Interim Precinct 3 County Commissioner on Tuesday.

Wolff said he received a total of 27 applications.

The person Wolff selects will serve until November’s elected Precinct 3 commissioner takes office on Jan. 1, 2023. Then, the person voted in will fill out the remainder of the term until 2024.

Just a year into her term as commissioner, Trish DeBerry announced last month that she would be running for county judge in the upcoming election. Per state law, DeBerry had to resign in order to embark on the political campaign.

Because of the timing of the resignation, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office said Bexar County’s political parties will be able to make their own nominations for the office for November’s General Election rather than have candidates file for March’s Primary.

