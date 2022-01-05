Man struck by vehicle on West Side, taken to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO – A man walking on a West Side street was struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital.
San Antonio police said the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Morelia and South General McMullen Drive, north of Highway 90.
The man, described to be in his late 30s, walked into the street and the driver of a pickup truck attempted to stop to avoid hitting him. But the truck was then rear-ended, and the truck ended up striking the man, police said.
He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Read more: