Comal County reports highest number of COVID cases in one day

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County health officials on Thursday reported 315 new COVID-19 cases — another record for the highest daily cases there.

Even in the height of the surges last August and January, reported daily cases were significantly less than they are now. Until this week, the county’s peak for new cases was on Aug. 17 with 218 cases.

There have been a total of 22,019 cases in Comal County to date.

The death toll from the virus remains at 485, a news release said.

If there is some good news with the county’s surge, it’s that hospitalizations are lower than the summer’s peak.

Comal County hospitals on Thursday reported caring for 36 COVID-19 patients. That number is less than half of what the county’s hospitals were experiencing during August’s peak.

Currently, there are six patients in intensive care and three on ventilators. Approximately 78% of those patients are unvaccinated, officials said.

Ad

Officials said that the Comal County Public Health Department is administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for anyone five years and older. Booster vaccines are also available.

Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.

Residents are urged to be patient as call volume is extremely high.

Also on KSAT.com: