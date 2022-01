SAN ANTONIO – Universal City police and Judson ISD police need the public’s help identifying suspects they say damaged Judson ISD property.

Police say on various days and times, the suspects were caught on camera breaking glass windows.

The damage occurred at Kitty Hawk Middle School and Judson Early College.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Judson ISD Police Department at 210-659-9789 or you can contact Sgt. Frank Garcia at frgarcia@judsonisd.org.

