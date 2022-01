SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help to find a missing 87-year-old man last seen on Jan. 1.

Harold Haught, also known as Harry, was last seen in the 18000 block of 2nd Street.

Police say Haught is right-handed, bald, and wears glasses. He also has a scar on his hand.

Anyone with information regarding Haughts whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.