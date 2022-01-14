Large fire destroys 22 storage units on North Side, SAFD says

Twenty two storage units on the city’s North Side were destroyed after going up in flames Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty-two storage units on the city’s North Side were destroyed after going up in flames Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened at a storage unit facility in the 17800 block of Blanco Road.

According to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, it’s unclear what caused the fire, but 22 storage units were heavily damaged by the flames. No injuries were reported.

As of around 3 p.m., fire crews were pulling items out of the effected storage units to make sure nothing else is still burning or smoldering.

Hood said the cleanup is “labor intensive” and that HAZMAT crews are also on scene, given that vehicles, pool chemicals, pesticides and other items were found in some of the units that could be hazardous.

The incident has sparked concerns as the city and county await a cold front early Saturday that could pose high fire risks.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

