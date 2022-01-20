Impacts from winter weather have been minimal, but officials say they remain prepared

Bexar County Emergency Operations Center has all hands on deck during Thursday’s winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy and San Antonio Water System officials said Thursday the impact of this week’s winter weather has been minimal so far. Still, officials aren’t taking anything for granted.

No major power or water outages had been reported as of noon Thursday and roadways were not frozen.

But with temperatures dipping into the 20s overnight on Friday, the city will keep its four warming centers open to the public until noon on Friday. Those locations include:

Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista

Hamilton Community Center, 10700 Nacogdoches

Denver Heights Community Center, 300 Porter

Harlandale Community Center, 7227 Briar Place

Residents without transportation can call 311, and city staff will help facilitate a ride.

The Bexar County Emergency Operations Center continues to be active as officials continue to monitor any impacts from the weather.

The on-site team say they are prepared, even though they are not anticipating any high impact weather situations.

Ad

Fire officials say there were a lot of lessons learned after Winter Storm Uri that swept the region last year. The EOC said the day is an excellent opportunity to ensure they are active in responding to the communities needs in several ways.

On Thursday, part of their effort is making sure warming centers are open and available to those who need shelter.

From inside the EOC, emergency personnel can dispatch and respond to emergencies or disasters within Bexar County and the region. They also coordinate relief and recovery operations.

As the cold front settles the EOC reminds the public to protect the four p’s: people, pets, plants and pipes. They also urge everyone to adhere to heater and fire safety.

For more winter tips and information visit www.bexar.org.

Read more: