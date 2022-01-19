These San Antonio-area schools have announced closures on Thursday due to wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – As the city opens warming shelters and makes preparations ahead of a cold front that will bring freezing temperatures and a chance for wintry weather on Thursday, school districts are also adjusting plans.

The following schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Jan. 20:

AVANCE Child Development Centers in San Antonio will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Edgewood ISD : Due to the forecasted inclement weather and in anticipation of staffing shortages, classes will be canceled on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Extracurricular activities will also be canceled.

Harlandale ISD : School is canceled as well as all school activities. All campuses and district offices will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Judson ISD : Judson ISD campuses will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 20.

Lilypad Garden & Farm Schools will be closed on Thursday.

NEISD : No school Thursday, Jan. 20. All afterschool meetings/event and extracurricular activities are canceled.

NISD : Northside ISD will close all schools and offices Thursday, Jan. 20. All extracurricular activities will also be canceled. All classes and previously scheduled activities will resume as normal on Friday, Jan. 21.

Parent/Child Incorporated (PCI): Head Start/Early Head Start Centers and Administrative Offices are closed on Thursday, Jan. 20.

SAISD : Due to predicted winter weather and the safety of all staff and students, the San Antonio ISD district, including all schools and offices, will be closed Thursday, Jan. 20.

SCUCISD : Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD has canceled school and closed district offices on Jan. 20.

Somerset ISD : Somerset ISD will close all schools and offices tomorrow Thursday, Jan. 20. This decision is made out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our students and staff in mind.

South San ISD: All South San Antonio ISD schools and administration buildings will be closed on Thursday to include all campus and district related events.

