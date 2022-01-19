San Antonio, CPS Energy officials give winter weather preparation update

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and CPS Energy officials will hold a preparation update ahead of this week’s winter weather.

Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, SAPD Chief William McManus and Interim CPS Energy President & CEO Rudy Garza will hold the update Wednesday at 4 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.

Another strong cold front will move through San Antonio this week, arriving Wednesday evening, bringing the temperature down to the 30s. An upper-level disturbance will bring a light wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and a few snowflakes on Thursday.

With freezing temperatures expected, TxDOT crews began prepping roads with a brine solution to alleviate the effects of the freeze on the roadways. TxDOT advises the public to stay off the roads, but if you must be out, drive with extreme caution.

