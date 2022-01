A construction worker fell off the roof of an apartment complex in the area of Loop 1604 and Nacogdoches Road on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday morning when he fell off the roof of an apartment complex on the North Side.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Loop 1604 and Nacogdoches Road.

The worker fell from the top of an apartment building that’s under construction and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. He was in critical condition.

No additional details were released by SAFD.

A construction worker fell off the roof of an apartment complex in the area of Loop 1604 and Nacogdoches Road on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (KSAT)

