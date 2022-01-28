18-day Kerrville Folk Festival set to return this spring

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Fold Festival is set to return for its 50th year this spring.

From May 26 to June 12 the festival will rock the streets of downtown Kerrville.

Early bird discounts are available through Feb. 28, according to the festival website, and advance tickets will be available for purchase from March 1 to May 25.

A partial entertainment lineup for the festival has already been released. Performers include:

Michael Martin Murphey

Kathleen Edwards

Darrell Scott

Eliza Gilkyson

David Ramirez (full band)

Kyshona

Ron Artis II

The Deer

Mikaela Davis

The Guthrie Girls

Darden Smith

Susan Gibson

Walt Wilkins

“We want to assure you that we continue to take the health and well-being of our community, artists, volunteers and vendors very seriously,” said festival organizers. “At this time we are not announcing any specific protocols or restrictions because it seems everything changes so quickly. We will finalize plans and guidelines and announce those late in April.”

Organizers said if plans change due to the pandemic, COVID-related refunds will be issued.

