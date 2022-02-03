COVID-19 testing suspended at these locations on Thursday due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 testing will be suspended at some public locations on Thursday due to freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

University Health

University Health said its Wonderland of the Americas vaccine center at 4522 Fredericksburg Rd. will remain closed on Thursday, and it will update it’s site with a new schedule here.

Community Labs

Testing will be suspended at Community Labs public testing locations listed below on Thursday, Feb. 3, but will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday at all locations.

Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive, 78227

Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St., 78237

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd., 78220

Divine Providence Catholic Church, 5667 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242

Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., 78201

Converse Old City Hall, 407 South Seguin. 78109

Testing at the following locations will be suspended Thursday and Friday and resume at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7:

Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St., 78215

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive, 78203

Community Labs is a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that provides free COVID-19 PCR tests at six Metro Health sites and two Bexar County locations. All locations are walk-up only. Pre-registration at CLTEST.ORG is encouraged but not required. The wait times are averaging 15 – 35 minutes, with the longest lines evident during the opening hour at each location.

BAMC testing site

The Brooke Army Medical Center COVID-19 testing site in its parking garage will close Thursday and reopens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Regular hours of operation (8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday) will resume Monday.

