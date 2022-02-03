COVID-19 testing suspended at these locations on Thursday due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 testing will be suspended at some public locations on Thursday due to freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous driving conditions.
University Health
University Health said its Wonderland of the Americas vaccine center at 4522 Fredericksburg Rd. will remain closed on Thursday, and it will update it’s site with a new schedule here.
Community Labs
Testing will be suspended at Community Labs public testing locations listed below on Thursday, Feb. 3, but will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday at all locations.
- Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive, 78227
- Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St., 78237
- Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd., 78220
- Divine Providence Catholic Church, 5667 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242
- Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., 78201
- Converse Old City Hall, 407 South Seguin. 78109
Testing at the following locations will be suspended Thursday and Friday and resume at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7:
- Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St., 78215
- St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive, 78203
Community Labs is a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that provides free COVID-19 PCR tests at six Metro Health sites and two Bexar County locations. All locations are walk-up only. Pre-registration at CLTEST.ORG is encouraged but not required. The wait times are averaging 15 – 35 minutes, with the longest lines evident during the opening hour at each location.
BAMC testing site
The Brooke Army Medical Center COVID-19 testing site in its parking garage will close Thursday and reopens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Regular hours of operation (8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday) will resume Monday.
