Several flights out of San Antonio International Airport canceled amid winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – Several flights out of the San Antonio International Airport have been canceled on Thursday amid the winter storm.

As of 7 a.m., nearly 60 flights have been canceled, according to the airport. Airport officials say that due to the inclement weather, travelers should check directly with their airline prior to leaving for the airport.

To check your flight status, click here.

As inclement weather moves through the region, please remember to check directly with your airline prior to leaving for the airport. #flyEasier #flySafer #flySanAntonio Posted by San Antonio International Airport on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Across the U.S., airlines have canceled hundreds of flights and governors have urged people to stay off roads due to a major winter storm that is set to put millions of Americans in the path of heavy snow and freezing rain, the Associated Press reported.

Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Wednesday, the flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed, including more than half taken off the board in St. Louis. In an effort to stay ahead of the weather, Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday that it would suspend all of its flight operations Thursday at its Dallas Love Field hub.

Here in San Antonio, cold rain is now transitioning into freezing rain and ice accumulation of up to a 1/10″ is possible. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s in San Antonio and into the teens in the Hill Country by Friday morning.

