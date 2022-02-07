63º

Authorities identify man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Kerrville

Kerrville police say it appears road conditions were a major contributing factor of the crash

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 60-year-old man who died after a collision with a big rig during icy conditions in Kerrville has been identified.

Dennis Nelson Keller, a Kerrville resident, died from his injuries, Kerrville Police Sergeant Jonathan Lamb said.

Kerrville police responded to a crash call on I-10 near mile marker 510 around 9:29 p.m. Thursday.

When officers made the location, they saw a tractor-trailer had crashed with a Ford F-350 pickup truck, Kerrville PD said.

Police said the tractor-trailer driver was heading west when they tried to slow down due to standstill traffic amid icy road conditions.

The tractor-trailer flipped on its side and slid, colliding into the Ford truck that was stopped due to traffic.

Keller, the driver of the truck, and another 43-year-old passenger were seriously injured and taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

Keller died around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the hospital. The passenger has since been released from the hospital.

No charges are pending at this time for the driver of the tractor-trailer as it appears road conditions were a major contributing factor of the crash, Kerrville police said.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

