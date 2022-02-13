Judson High School alumnus, Cincinnati Bengal lending a helping hand on and off the field

Tre Flowers helps organize food drive at Rutledge Stadium for families in need

If you’re gathering to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, be on the lookout for number 33 on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tre Flowers, a Judson ISD alumnus and cornerback for the Bengals, will be helping his team bring home a LVI Super Bowl victory.

But, Flowers is no stranger to lending a helping hand.

Flowers graduated from Judson High School in 2013 and has since given back to his community and his school.

According to Judson ISD, Flowers recently organized a ham distribution event for families in need from the Woodlake Hills Middle School Community.

He also created a community-wide water drive for those in need during last year’s winter storm.

“With such a caring heart, Tre has always been a great support for the Judson ISD community,” the district said.

You can watch Flowers and the rest of his teammates take on the Los Angles Rams at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

