Judson High School alumnus, Cincinnati Bengal lending a helping hand on and off the field

If you’re gathering to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, be on the lookout for number 33 on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tre Flowers, a Judson ISD alumnus and cornerback for the Bengals, will be helping his team bring home a LVI Super Bowl victory.
But, Flowers is no stranger to lending a helping hand.
Flowers graduated from Judson High School in 2013 and has since given back to his community and his school.
According to Judson ISD, Flowers recently organized a ham distribution event for families in need from the Woodlake Hills Middle School Community.
He also created a community-wide water drive for those in need during last year’s winter storm.
“With such a caring heart, Tre has always been a great support for the Judson ISD community,” the district said.
You can watch Flowers and the rest of his teammates take on the Los Angles Rams at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on NBC.