March primary will decide who faces incumbent Joe Gonzales in Bexar County District Attorney race

Two San Antonio lawyers are going up against each other to determine who will face incumbent Joe Gonzales in the race for Bexar County District Attorney.

Gonzales is sure to cruise to the general election, as he is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot in the primary.

Republican voters, however, have a choice to make in March between former prosecutor Meredith Chacon and lawyer Marc LaHood.

Chacon worked in the DA’s office from May 1999 until September 2018 before going to private practice. She has already taken aim at Gonzales, citing a rising violent crime rate.

Her opponent, Marc LaHood, is the brother of former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood. He is an attorney and a partner of the family-run firm LaHood Law, specializing in criminal defense, personal injury law, probate issues and family law.

Gonzales has been able to tout certain victories, like the successful implementation of the county’s cite and release program.

But other challenges remain, like the growing backlog in domestic violence cases.

The district attorney’s office has also been hindered by communication issues between prosecutors and law enforcement, leading to delays in at least one high-profile murder case.

Gonzales will face the winner of the Republican primary in November.

