WATCH LIVE: Texas Civil Engineers to release report on anniversary of 2021 winter storms

The American Society of Civil Engineers on Wednesday will release a report on the deadly winter storms that devastated much of Texas one year ago.

The report will be released along with a news conference at 10 a.m. KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article, but delays are possible.

The report, titled “Reliability and Resilience in the Balance,” analyzed the power grid, plus sectors like water, telecommunications, electricity, energy and transportation, according to ASCE.

One year ago, Texans were dealing with the effects of the unprecedented winter storm that caused the power grid to fail amid frigid temperatures and snow.

Hundreds of people died from hypothermia or as they tried to keep their families warm. Some people died when the medical equipment they relied on lost power.

