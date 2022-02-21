64º

Driver crashes into utility pole, downed line causes fire, police say

Crash occurred around 2:50 a.m. on St. Mary’s Street near 9th Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was unharmed after they crashed their vehicle into a utility pole, starting a fire early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on St. Mary’s Street, near 9th Street downtown.

According to police, the vehicle crashed into a utility pole breaking it and the line caught on fire. The fire then spread to a nearby tree, police said.

CPS Energy was called out to work on the downed power line. Now outages were reported.

The driver was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unclear as to why the crash happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

