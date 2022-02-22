San Antonio River will be dyed green for annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition

SAN ANTONIO – An annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition in San Antonio will continue this year — the dyeing of the San Antonio River along the River Walk.

The river has been dyed green, and jokingly renamed the River Shannon, every year since 1968.

This year, the dyeing will take place from 1-3 p.m. on March 17 and March 19.

“It will stay dyed a couple of days but not be as strong the second day,” Visit San Antonio spokesperson Maggie Thompson told KSAT.

Thompson also said this year will be bigger than any other as additional sections of the river will be dyed.

“We are dying the Museum Reach up to the Pearl on Saturday the nineteenth,” said Thomspon. “We will also have another parade in that area after our regular parade.”

St. Patrick's Day parade along San Antonio River Walk (Visit San Antonio)

A St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place from 4-5 p.m. on March 19 along the 2.5 mile downtown stretch of the River Walk. The parade will start at Mad Dogs, located at 123 Losoya Street. A Luck of the Irish parade will follow and take place along the Museum Reach from 6-7 p.m.

Ad

Free viewing of the parade and dyeing of the river are available along the River Walk.

The dye is eco-friendly and is always dispersed behind a barge that carries a bagpiper.

More Things To Do headlines: