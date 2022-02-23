Man shot in hand uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a 35-year-old man was shot on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. in 2000 block of Hays Street, not far from North Walters Street and East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.

According to police, officers were called to the home by the man’s father after he was shot earlier that afternoon. The man refused to seek treatment and his father called for help after he fell asleep, police said.

Officials said the victim was not very cooperative, so they don’t have much to go on. He may also undergo a psychiatric evaluation, police said.

At this time, it is unclear as to exactly how or why the man was shot. The location of the shooting is also not known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.