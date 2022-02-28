Man and woman wounded in East Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting on the city’s East Side early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Bellinger Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Martin Luther King Drive.

According to police, a man and a woman were leaving a bar when three people began shooting at them from across the street. That’s when, police say, the pair got into a car and drove to a hospital to get help.

Police said the man and woman are presently listed in stable condition at Brooke Army Medical Center. Their names and ages are not currently known.

SAPD did not give a motive for the shooting. A description of the suspects was not released.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.