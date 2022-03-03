Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car on Interstate 35 in Live Oak

A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday morning after his bike collided with a car on Interstate 35 near Toepperwein Road.

Live Oak police say both the motorcyclist and the driver of the car were heading north on the highway shortly before 7 a.m. when they tried to merge into the same lane in front of an 18-wheeler.

Police say the car ended up hitting the motorcycle from behind.

The man on the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.

Police shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 while they investigated the crash, causing a traffic backup that, at one point, stretched on for about five miles.

Geronimo Villarreal was among countless drivers who found themselves stuck, trying to figure out a way either to pass the time or get around the logjam.

“Just listen to the radio, listen to a podcast,” he said, explaining how he kept his spirits up. “It’s been a little rough. It’s been a long, long drive. I had to fuel up.”

He says he suspected something was wrong the minute he entered I-35 from Loop 410 and saw the traffic congestion.

His suspicions about the deadly crash were confirmed after he stopped to top off his gas tank.

“That’s terrible so as soon as I found out, I hoped everything’s ok for the family. That’s terrible news,” he said.

Police are still investigating the crash and say it is too soon to tell whether any charges will be filed.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office also was called to the scene but has not released any information, including the name of the man who died.