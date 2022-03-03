Woman extracted from car after rollover crash on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman had to be extracted from her vehicle after a rollover crash on the city’s far West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. on SW Loop 410 between Marbach Road and Highway 151.

According to police, the woman was driving a red car and crashed into the back of a sport utility vehicle, causing her car to roll over and trap her inside. The driver of the SUV pulled over to the side of the road after the collision and hurt his hand trying to break the window to get the woman out, police said.

Firefighters ultimately arrived and cut the woman from the vehicle. Both drivers were taken to University Hospital, in stable condition.

SAPD did not give a reason as to why the crash happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.