16-year-old NISD student charged with arson after series of grass fires near Brennan High School

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a series of grass fires that erupted last week near Brennan High School in West Bexar County.

The suspect, a student of Northside Independent School District, was arrested Monday and charged with arson of vegetation on open space land, according to a news release from the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office. He was referred to the Bexar County Juvenile Justice System.

The initial grass fire erupted on Thursday, and additional fires started after that.

In total, the fires destroyed about six acres of brush and vegetation near the campus, the release states.

No injuries were reported.

Deputy fire marshals and the Northside ISD’s police department investigated the fire, but the investigation is still active and ongoing.

