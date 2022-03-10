Woman shot in ankle after gun brought onto bus from visiting Dallas-area school, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A night of basketball practice ended in a shooting on the Northwest Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday night near Loop 1604 and Hausman at a property that belongs to Northside ISD. The district confirmed none of its students were involved.

San Antonio police said the boys basketball team involved came in from the Dallas area.

Officers say someone brought a gun onto their charter bus after practice.

A woman who is a trainer with the team was shot in the ankle. She was taken to University Hospital.

Police are trying to figure out who fired the gun.

We’ll bring you updates as they become available.