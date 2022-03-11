Women artisans showcased in ‘Makers Batch’ exhibit at South Side library

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Celebrate Women’s History Month by visiting “The Makers Batch: Hidden Stories of the Women Artisans of San José Potteries.”

This unique exhibit is curated by San Antonio’s own Mission Crafts Chandlery.

Makers Batch

“The Makers Batch: Hidden Stories of the Women Artisans of San José Potteries” portrays the untold story of the creative women behind the San José Pottery Workshops and highlights their contributions to the arts and crafts movement of San Antonio.

Visitors will learn about these local San José neighborhood women who produced creative goods for the workshops. They have deep family ties that connect them to settlers of the San Antonio Missions and to local history legends Domingo Bustillo, a prominent military and political figure during the 1700s, and Pedro Huizar, the sculptor of the Mission San José Rose Window.

Visitors are offered an intimate glimpse into the lives of artisans like Jesusa (Susie) Bustillos-Chavez, Maria Eufemia (Pema) Bustillos-Salinas, Carmen Bustillos-Chavez, Virginia Martinez- Bustillos, Dorothy Pacheco, and Emma Vignes-Dixon through a private compilation of photographs, heirlooms and hand-crafted creations as well as original furniture productions from San José Potteries. These precious items are generously loaned to the Mission Library from the personal collections of Susan Toomey Frost and the Anguiano, Mendoza, Bustillos, Salinas, Valdez and Villarreal families.

A Women’s History Month Exhibition: March 3-31, 2022, Mission Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Mission Crafts Chandlery

Mission Crafts Chandlery was born from not only the admiration of the beauty surrounding San Antonio’s beloved World Heritage sites but in an effort to preserve Spanish-Texan culture. Each treasure in their collections was discovered with the intent to give shoppers more than a novelty. With passion and purpose, they are sharing pieces of a legacy with you to welcome into your special place.

The location is 2915 Roosevelt Ave., and the hours are noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

All of their candles are hand-poured and made in San Antonio. Aside from their candles, they also make custom home décor also inspired by the Missions themselves.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

