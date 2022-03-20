Woman killed in fiery rollover crash on Loop 1604 near Medina Creek identified

One person is dead and another person is hospitalized following a fiery vehicle crash on Loop 1604 early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a fiery vehicle crash on Loop 1604 late last week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Kiana Arredondo, 26, died from injuries she sustained in the crash, according to the ME.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. Friday on Loop 1604 southbound, near Medina Creek.

According to Bexar County sheriff’s deputies, a man and Arredondo were inside of a vehicle when it went off the road and into a median before crashing through a barrier.

The vehicle then plummeted 60 feet into an embankment, rolled several times and caught fire, according to deputies.

The man who was driving the car was injured and taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Arredondo was a passenger and she died at the scene, according to the BCSO.

It’s unclear if either alcohol or speed played a role in the crash and the investigation continues.

