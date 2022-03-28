Woman arrested in San Antonio in connection with Texas doctor’s hit-and-run death, reports say

Teen who owns vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed Galveston doctor arrested in San Antonio

Police in San Antonio arrested an 18-year-old woman they say was a passenger during the hit-and-run death of a prominent Galveston doctor.

San Antonio and Galveston police took Cianna Mims into custody on Friday on a charge of failure to report a felony, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported. Her boyfriend was allegedly the one behind the wheel. He was arrested last week.

Mims was taken to the Galveston County Jail Saturday and later released on bail, KHOU reported.

Police said Mims didn’t report that her silver 2015 Mercedes-Benz allegedly struck Dr. Nancy Hughes, 67, as Hughes rode her bicycle in the Cherry Hill area of Seawall Boulevard on March 18.

Two people driving in the area discovered Hughes next to her bike at around 6 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mims’ parents told police that after the morning of March 18, the Mercedes-Benz had front-end damage including a broken windshield and headlight lens, according to court documents obtained by KPRC. The car also had damage to the front driver’s side body.

Mims told her parents that her boyfriend, Logan Llewellyn, hit a deer while she was sleeping, the documents stated. The vehicle didn’t have blood or hair that indicated the car hit a deer, the mother told police.

It did, however, have marks of purple paint, the same paint color as Hughes’ bike, investigators said.

KPRC reported that police found the car at an RV park in Seguin, where Mims’ parents lived, but they had replaced the windshield by then. The vehicle was transported back to Galveston for investigation.

Seguin police later took Llewellyn, 21, of Conroe, into custody charging him with incident involving death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Galveston County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 409-763-TIPS.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Hughes was an internal medicine specialist who graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Her father, Dr. Edward James Lefeber, also practiced in Galveston.

Her practice, the Internal Medicine Associates of Galveston, called her “the most wonderful, caring doctor, friend and boss.”

