Pedestrian hit, killed by sedan in West Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was hit and killed by a sedan while walking in West Bexar County late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Culebra Road, in between Galm Road and Ranch View Road outside Loop 1604.

According to deputies, the man was walking in the westbound lanes of Culebra Road in dark-colored clothes when he was hit and killed by the blue sedan.

Deputies said the female driver of the car did stop to render aid. The man however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCSO said the crash happened in an area that is not well lit and that the woman was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.