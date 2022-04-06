Somerset ISD holds fundraiser for mother of golfer killed in West Texas crash

SOMERSET, Texas – Somerset ISD will hold a fundraiser this week for a district coach whose son was killed along with eight others from the University of The Southwest in a West Texas crash.

Abby Rains is an assistant basketball and softball coach at Somerset High School and the head cross country track coach at Somerset Junior High.

Her son, Travis Garcia, 19, was killed on March 15 when a pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line and crashed into a van carrying members of the university men’s and women’s golf teams.

The Pleasanton High School graduate was remembered as a leader and mentor to many of his former teammates and friends.

Ad

Rains and Garcia were well known and loved by the Somerset community, a district spokesperson said. It’s why fellow members of the district’s athletic department are holding a fundraiser to support Rains.

On April 7, Somerset ISD’s athletic department will be selling brown bag lunches with hamburgers, chips and a drink for $8.

When: Thursday, April 7 at 10:30 a.m. until all hamburger lunches are sold

Where: Somerset Bulldog Stadium

The district is also accepting donations in Abby Rains’ name through Texas Community Bank in Somerset.

Also on KSAT: