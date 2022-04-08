Ambush-style attack leaves man dead in car, driveway littered with shell casings

One person is dead and another person is wounded following a shooting on the city’s East Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is wounded following a shooting on the city’s East Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1:40 a.m. to a home near the the intersection of Belmont Street and South Gevers Street, not far from East Commerce Street, after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man deceased in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the driveway of a home. A woman was also found to be shot multiple times, police said.

Authorities say they found dozens of shell casings in the street and around the house. A motive for the attack is not currently known.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center. She has not been identified. The name of the man killed has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing, police said.