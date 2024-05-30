Man accused of shooting, killing wife in northwest Bexar County home charged with murder

A man shot his wife, killing her, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the 14400 block of Gunsight Pass.

A man accused of killing his wife in a shooting on Wednesday morning was arrested and charged in the case, according to Bexar County records.

Dexter Reyes, 64, is charged with murder in the death of his wife. His mugshot was not immediately available.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 14400 block of Gunsight Pass in northwest Bexar County.

Reyes initially called the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to say he had accidentally shot his wife, but the sheriff said his agency believed that was not the case.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman in her 60s on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the head, BCSO said.

Reyes was detained for questioning, and a semiautomatic handgun was recovered from the home.

BCSO received a call in December for a domestic violence incident in which the woman needed a deputy to supervise as she removed her items from the home. The woman returned to the home sometime between December and May, BCSO said.

Salazar is asking any victims of domestic violence to come forward and report any abuse before it escalates. Call 911 if you are in danger.

Find resources for victims of domestic violence here.