Roads reopen after early morning fire in Comfort, deputies say

COMFORT, Texas – Update:

As of around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, all roadways have reopened, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Original:

Multiple roads in Comfort are closed after a fire early Sunday morning, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 10:45 a.m., US 87 between FM 473 and Front Street is closed and Idlewilde is closed at US 87, KCSO officials said in a Facebook post.

Avenue A between US 87 and Front Street is now open in both directions.

According to the Boerne Fire Department, crews were responding to a fire that had multiple reports of people trapped. It is unclear whether any injuries have occurred at this time.

Ad

KCSO officials said the fire is out, but the scene is still active as crews are working to treat hotspots.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

Further details are limited at this time. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

More on KSAT: