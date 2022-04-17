Man in critical condition after shooting in parking lot of North Side bar, police say

A man is in critical condition after an altercation led to a shooting outside a North Side bar overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting occurred around 2:19 a.m. in the 19300 block of US Highway 281.

Police said an altercation that started inside the bar escalated and then continued outside in the parking lot.

That’s when one man was shot. Police said he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police found at least 15 shell casings in the parking lot, and five cars were hit.

The suspect fled the scene in a sedan, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

