Missing luggage leads to man stabbing bus driver, security guard at downtown station, police say

Suspect taken into custody at Greyhound station

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A passenger who told San Antonio police he was upset about his luggage being lost allegedly took out his anger on a Greyhound bus driver and security guard.

Officers responded to the downtown Greyhound station, located at the corner of N. St. Mary’s and E. Martin streets, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

They said the 49-year old man initially attacked the bus driver as he came out of a restroom into the waiting area.

When the security guard intervened, he also was stabbed, police said.

The driver was stabbed in his back, while the security guard was stabbed in his chest, officers said.

Both of them are in their 60s.

Police say the victims both were stable as they left for a hospital in separate ambulances.

The driver, who was arrested shortly after the attacks, was taken into custody and is expected to face criminal charges.

In an email, a spokesperson for Greyhound clarified that the luggage had not been lost, but instead was left behind by the passenger, himself, as he traveled from El Paso.

An additional statement from the bus company read:

