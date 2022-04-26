Missing luggage leads to man stabbing bus driver, security guard at downtown station, police say

A passenger who told San Antonio police he was upset about his luggage being lost allegedly took out his anger on a Greyhound bus driver and security guard.

Officers responded to the downtown Greyhound station, located at the corner of N. St. Mary’s and E. Martin streets, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

They said the 49-year old man initially attacked the bus driver as he came out of a restroom into the waiting area.

When the security guard intervened, he also was stabbed, police said.

The driver was stabbed in his back, while the security guard was stabbed in his chest, officers said.

Both of them are in their 60s.

Police say the victims both were stable as they left for a hospital in separate ambulances.

The driver, who was arrested shortly after the attacks, was taken into custody and is expected to face criminal charges.

In an email, a spokesperson for Greyhound clarified that the luggage had not been lost, but instead was left behind by the passenger, himself, as he traveled from El Paso.

An additional statement from the bus company read:

“We can confirm an incident occurred this morning at our San Antonio station involving a passenger. The passenger arrived on schedule 1422 en route from El Paso. Our thoughts and prayers are with our impacted team members. We are working closely with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate at this time. Please contact them directly to confirm additional details.”

